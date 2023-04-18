Why do some James Webb Space Telescope images show warped and repeated galaxies?
Submit on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 01:12
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed the earliest and most distant galaxies ever spotted by humanity. But why do some of them look so strange and distorted?
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 at 1:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.