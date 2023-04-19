April new moon brings rare hybrid eclipse and ends Ramadan tonight
The new moon occurs just after midnight on Thursday (April 20), marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims across the globe, while also signaling the end of a rare type of eclipse.
