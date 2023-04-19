Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

April new moon brings rare hybrid eclipse and ends Ramadan tonight

Submit on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 19:14

The new moon occurs just after midnight on Thursday (April 20), marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims across the globe, while also signaling the end of a rare type of eclipse.

Related posts:

  1. Reasons to Switch From Cable to Satellite TV This Summer
  2. The phosphine discovered in Venus’ clouds may be a big deal. Here’s what you need to know.
  3. NASA maps objectives to guide ‘moon to Mars’ space exploration
  4. How long does it take to get to Jupiter?

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 7:14 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy