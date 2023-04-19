Satellite News

The moon blocks the sun in a rare hybrid solar eclipse today

Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

A rare hybrid eclipse sweeps across the surface of Earth on April 20, appearing as a total eclipse, annular eclipse or transitioning between both, depending on one’s vantage point.

