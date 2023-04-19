The moon blocks the sun in a rare hybrid solar eclipse today
Submit on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 17:12
A rare hybrid eclipse sweeps across the surface of Earth on April 20, appearing as a total eclipse, annular eclipse or transitioning between both, depending on one’s vantage point.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 5:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.