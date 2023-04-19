You can watch SpaceX launch 21 Starlink V2 satellites on April 19. Here’s how.
Submit on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 05:11
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 of SpaceX’s Starlink “V2 mini” satellites will take off on Wednesday (April 19) at 8:27 a.m. ET (1227 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.