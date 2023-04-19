SpaceX, ULA could launch missions for Europe while it waits for its next-generation rocket: report
Delays in Europe’s next-generation launch vehicle, the Ariane 6, are causing the European Commission to seek alternatives for the countries’ access to orbit.
