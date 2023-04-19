Satellite News

Russian cosmonauts relocate radiator on station spacewalk

Wednesday, April 19th, 2023

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin helped relocate a large radiator outside of the International Space Station, completing a spacewalk that had been twice delayed.

