Russian cosmonauts relocate radiator on station spacewalk
Submit on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 20:11
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin helped relocate a large radiator outside of the International Space Station, completing a spacewalk that had been twice delayed.
