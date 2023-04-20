Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

CAPSTONE Cider celebrates success of trailblazing satellite in lunar orbit

Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 00:11

A company behind a NASA mission is capping off its first six months with an experimental cider. Advanced Space and Stem Ciders are releasing CAPSTONE, a hoppy cider celebrating a spacecraft.

