CAPSTONE Cider celebrates success of trailblazing satellite in lunar orbit
Submit on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 00:11
A company behind a NASA mission is capping off its first six months with an experimental cider. Advanced Space and Stem Ciders are releasing CAPSTONE, a hoppy cider celebrating a spacecraft.
