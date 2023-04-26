Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

James Webb Space Telescope reveals rich chemistry of planet-forming disks for the 1st time

Submit on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 02:12

For the first time, the James Webb Space Telescope revealed the chemical composition of dusty planet-birthing disks of material around distant stars.

Related posts:

  1. EchoStar Reports Boosted Revenues As Dish Network Adds Subscribers
  2. Satellite TV For Movie Lovers
  3. Artemis 1 moon rocket looks ready for astronaut missions, NASA says
  4. Bright blue stars crawl among Tarantula Nebula clouds in Hubble telescope photo

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy