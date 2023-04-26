Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Private Japanese spacecraft apparently fails on historic moon landing try

Submit on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 01:11

The Hakuto-R lander, built by Tokyo-based company ispace, seems to have failed today (April 25) in its attempt to become the first private spacecraft to touch down on the moon.

