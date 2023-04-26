New baby exoplanet discovered thanks to the ‘wake’ it leaves around its parent star
Astronomers witnessed a young Jupiter-size planet as it carves out spiral-shaped cavities in the disk of planet-birthing gas and dust that surrounds its parent star.
