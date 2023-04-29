Europe’s JUICE Jupiter probe has an antenna glitch in deep space
A European radar instrument was designed to penetrate ice on Jupiter’s icy moons. But now the JUICE mission is having issues deploying an antenna key to sending data back to Earth.
