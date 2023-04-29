Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Europe’s JUICE Jupiter probe has an antenna glitch in deep space

Submit on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 03:11

A European radar instrument was designed to penetrate ice on Jupiter’s icy moons. But now the JUICE mission is having issues deploying an antenna key to sending data back to Earth.

Related posts:

  1. DirecTV Activates HD Local Channels In Four States
  2. Blue UFO soars over Hawaii before crashing into the sea
  3. NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket launch hinges on critical fueling test on Sept. 21
  4. Pink Moon delights skywatchers around the world during April full moon 2023 (photos)

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy