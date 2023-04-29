‘Star Trek: Picard’ actor and director Jonathan Frakes talks playing Riker again in exclusive interview excerpt
Submit on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 02:11
‘Star Trek: Picard’ actor and director Jonathan Frakes talks playing Riker again in an interview excerpt from the upcoming “Star Trek Explorer #7.”
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.