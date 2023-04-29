Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX Dragon debris lights up sky in bright fireball over western US during reentry (video)

Submit on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 21:11

Debris from a SpaceX Dragon broke up over several states in the western US early Thursday (April 17). SpaceX asks residents to report any debris they come across.

Related posts:

  1. SpaceDev Starsys Awarded Contract for NASA Mars Science Explorer Mission
  2. Family Programming Made Easier With Satellite TV
  3. On This Day in Space! April 10, 1982: India Launches 1st multipurpose satellite
  4. Crush the Decepticons with $30 off this Lego Optimus Prime set

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy