SpaceX Dragon debris lights up sky in bright fireball over western US during reentry (video)
Saturday, April 29th, 2023
Debris from a SpaceX Dragon broke up over several states in the western US early Thursday (April 17). SpaceX asks residents to report any debris they come across.
