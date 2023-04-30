Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA satellite crash not source of mysterious flash of light above Ukraine capital, agency claims

Submit on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 22:11

A blinding flash of light set off air raid alerts across Ukraine’s capital city. Officials at first thought it was a falling NASA satellite, but the space agency has said it isn’t.

