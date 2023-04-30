See asteroid Iris 7 make its close approach to Earth tonight
Submit on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 21:11
Skywatchers will get an excellent opportunity to spot the 124-mile-wide asteroid Iris 7 as it reaches opposition on April 30 as the main-belt object also makes its closest approach to Earth.
