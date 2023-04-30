Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

See asteroid Iris 7 make its close approach to Earth tonight

Submit on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 21:11

Skywatchers will get an excellent opportunity to spot the 124-mile-wide asteroid Iris 7 as it reaches opposition on April 30 as the main-belt object also makes its closest approach to Earth.

Related posts:

  1. Getting a Slice of Your Home Country With Satellite TV
  2. Celestron Ambassador 80AZ telescope: Full review
  3. China is set to launch first module of massive space station
  4. ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ trailer reveals epic lightsaber battles and Force powers

This entry was posted on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy