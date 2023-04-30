See Mercury’s giant, comet-like tail in stunning new image as it passes close to the sun
Submit on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 22:11
Shortly after Mercury reached its closest point to the sun, its massive, comet-like tail became unusually visible in the night sky and was captured in a stunning new photo.
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.