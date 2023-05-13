Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope studies mysterious exoplanet with a possible watery past

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken a closer look at a mysterious “mini-Neptune” that is like nothing found in the solar system and may have had a watery past.

