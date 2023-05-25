Satellite News

What time is Virgin Galactic’s Unity 25 spaceflight on May 25?

Virgin Galactic will launch its first spaceflight in two years on its reusable space plane Unity on Thursday (May 25), but exactly when the launch takes place will depend on what time its carrier plane takes off.

