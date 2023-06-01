Saturn’s moon Enceladus is blasting a plume of water 6,000 miles high. Could life be lurking under its icy shell?
Submit on Thursday, June 1st, 2023 17:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has found a 6,000 mile-long plume of water squirting into space from Saturn’s tiny moon Enceladus, creating a massive watery cloud in the planet’s orbit.
