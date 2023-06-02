A poem for Europa Clipper: US Poet Laureate Ada Limón reveals ode to fly on NASA Jupiter moon mission
Submit on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 10:11
“It is not darkness that unites us, not the cold distance of space, but the offering of water…” Those words, by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, are part of an ode flying on NASA’s Europa Clipper.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at 10:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.