Boeing delays 1st Starliner astronaut launch for NASA indefinitely over parachute, wiring safety issues

Friday, June 2nd, 2023

Boeing is standing down for the first-ever crewed launch of its Starliner capsule for NASA due to safety issues with the spacecraft’s parachutes and wiring.

