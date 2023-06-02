Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA’s Kepler telescope discovered 2 mini-Neptune exoplanets just before dying

Astronomers discovered two mini-Neptunes and a third potential exoplanet in the final data sent home by NASA’s Kepler space telescope just before it was decommissioned in late 2018.

