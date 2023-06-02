NASA’s Kepler telescope discovered 2 mini-Neptune exoplanets just before dying
Submit on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 03:11
Astronomers discovered two mini-Neptunes and a third potential exoplanet in the final data sent home by NASA’s Kepler space telescope just before it was decommissioned in late 2018.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.