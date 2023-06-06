NASA’s new moon car for Artemis astronauts will be inspired by Mars rovers
NASA wants a new lunar terrain vehicle that not only can transport astronauts across the moon, but also has semi-autonomous capabilities and scientific instruments similar to a Mars rover.
