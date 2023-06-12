Brilliant gamma-ray flare 100 times brighter than our entire galaxy reveals 1 monster black hole is actually 2
Submit on Monday, June 12th, 2023 17:11
A second supermassive black hole at the heart of a distant galaxy was confirmed by blasts of energy caused as it plunges through a disk of gas and dust around its larger companion.
This entry was posted on Monday, June 12th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.