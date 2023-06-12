Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Stephen Hawking’s most famous prediction could mean that everything in the universe is doomed to evaporate, new study says

Submit on Monday, June 12th, 2023 19:11

A new theory has radically revised Stephen Hawking’s 1974 theory of black holes to predict that all objects with mass may eventually disappear.

Related posts:

  1. GlobeCast Adds Baby Network
  2. What Is Right for You? Sky Vs BT
  3. Watch live Thursday: SpaceX launching 60 Starlink satellites @ 3:24 am ET
  4. Watch SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch for 1st time since 2019 on Tuesday

This entry was posted on Monday, June 12th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy