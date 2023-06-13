Watch these One Sky Project films to explore Indigenous astronomy from home for free (videos)
Submit on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 17:11
Seven award-winning films about Indigenous sky stories are now open for personal downloads, or for planetariums to share the traditional knowledge with students.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.