Friendless ‘hot Jupiter’ exoplanets may not be so lonely after all

Submit on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 00:12

Jupiter-like exoplanets that are blisteringly close to their parent stars were long thought to be alone in their star systems. But a new study has now revealed that many of them might have companions.

