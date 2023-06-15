Friendless ‘hot Jupiter’ exoplanets may not be so lonely after all
Jupiter-like exoplanets that are blisteringly close to their parent stars were long thought to be alone in their star systems. But a new study has now revealed that many of them might have companions.
