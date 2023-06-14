Watch scientists turn an aircraft into a moon gravity research lab (video)
Submit on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 23:11
European scientists are turning an aircraft into a laboratory that simulates lunar gravity to prepare astronauts and technology for future moon landings as part of the NASA-led Artemis missions.
