Private space station: How Axiom Space plans to build its orbital outpost

Submit on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 20:11

Axiom Space is using the results of science experiments conducted on its private missions aboard the International Space Station to inform the design and use of the company’s own orbital laboratory.

