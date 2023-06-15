‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 2 premiere is a solid but subdued affair
Submit on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 21:11
What will Season 2 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” bring? The possibility of hijinks, hijacks, medical emergencies, marital emergencies, action, aliens and maybe more Sybok.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.