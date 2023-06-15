Satellite News

Astronaut Chris Hadfield wants to protect the moon with an ‘Astra Carta’

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield plans to release a new space sustainability plan formulated with King Charles III. The plan borrows its name from the famous Magna Carta.

