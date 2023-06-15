Astronaut Chris Hadfield wants to protect the moon with an ‘Astra Carta’
Submit on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 22:12
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield plans to release a new space sustainability plan formulated with King Charles III. The plan borrows its name from the famous Magna Carta.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.