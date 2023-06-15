Ultra-hot exoplanet has an atmosphere of vaporized rock
Astronomers have taken a deeper look at the scorching hot giant exoplanet WASP-76b, where iron rains from the sky to determine the other chemical elements that comprise its blistering atmosphere.
