NASA chief nominee Bill Nelson talks Artemis program and more at Senate hearing
Submit on Monday, April 26th, 2021 21:34
Long-time Democratic space politician Bill Nelson expressed support for the Artemis program during a three-hour hearing on Wednesday (April 21) considering his nomination as NASA administrator.
