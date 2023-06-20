Cosmic-ray ‘GPS’ system that tracks underground movement could change the way we respond to disasters
Submit on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 17:11
A new system that uses subatomic particles produced high in Earth’s atmosphere could provide a view inside volcanoes and help locate people trapped beneath rubble.
