Cosmic-ray ‘GPS’ system that tracks underground movement could change the way we respond to disasters

Submit on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 17:11

A new system that uses subatomic particles produced high in Earth’s atmosphere could provide a view inside volcanoes and help locate people trapped beneath rubble.

