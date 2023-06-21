Climate change hits Antarctica hard, sparking concerns about irreversible tipping points
The extent of sea ice surrounding Antarctica has fallen to a historic minimum this year, triggering concerns that the pristine polar continent might be reaching a climate change tipping point.
