Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Climate change hits Antarctica hard, sparking concerns about irreversible tipping points

Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 22:12

The extent of sea ice surrounding Antarctica has fallen to a historic minimum this year, triggering concerns that the pristine polar continent might be reaching a climate change tipping point.

Related posts:

  1. Orbital Sciences Post First Quarter Profit, Raises 2007 Revenue Forecast
  2. Satellite TV and Some of the Expensive Alternatives
  3. Satellite TV As a Learning Tool For Your Kid
  4. Astronaut Walt Cunningham, who test-flew Apollo 7 command module, dies at 90

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy