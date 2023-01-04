Satellite News

Astronaut Walt Cunningham, who test-flew Apollo 7 command module, dies at 90

Walt Cunningham, who tested the Apollo command module in Earth orbit, has died. America’s second civilian to fly in space, Cunningham and his Apollo 7 crewmates proved the CM was ready for the moon.

