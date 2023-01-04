Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

HAARP antenna array attempts to look inside a passing asteroid with radio waves

Submit on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 18:11

The goal of the experiment was to learn about the interior of the asteroid, which could one day help design an effective Earth-saving mission in case a space rock were to intersect our planet’s path.

Related posts:

  1. PanAmSat Acquisition Swells Intelsat Revenues
  2. Exclusive: ‘Secrets of the Whales’ creator Brian Skerry on filming his stunning new docu-series for Nat Geo
  3. How much of the universe is dark matter?
  4. Space-grown plants brought home by China’s Shenzhou 14 mission undergo analysis (video)

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy