HAARP antenna array attempts to look inside a passing asteroid with radio waves
Submit on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 18:11
The goal of the experiment was to learn about the interior of the asteroid, which could one day help design an effective Earth-saving mission in case a space rock were to intersect our planet’s path.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.