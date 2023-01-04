Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA asks SpaceX about International Space Station rescue options

Submit on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 06:11

NASA has inquired about using a SpaceX Dragon capsule to bring astronauts home from the International Space Station (ISS) following a recent leak aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule.

Related posts:

  1. Mobile Satellite Ventures Appoints Two Vice Presidents
  2. A Classier Satellite TV Experience With Six of the World’s Best Black and White Films
  3. The most historic satellites ever launched
  4. 15 times black holes surprised us in 2022

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy