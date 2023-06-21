Mysterious flare a trillion times brighter than our sun could be a ‘disc inferno’ ripping a baby planet apart
Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 20:11
Astronomers have discovered what may be behind a mysterious stellar flare that has been raging for 85 years, finding it could be caused by the destruction of a super-Jupiter planet.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.