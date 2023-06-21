Satellite News

Mysterious flare a trillion times brighter than our sun could be a ‘disc inferno’ ripping a baby planet apart

Astronomers have discovered what may be behind a mysterious stellar flare that has been raging for 85 years, finding it could be caused by the destruction of a super-Jupiter planet.

