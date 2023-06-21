Stonehenge’s summer solstice orientation is seen in monuments all over the UK in amazing photos
Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 19:11
Stone circles and ancient tombs dot much of the UK landscape. As the summer solstice reaches Stonehenge, photographer Josh Dury shares other Neolithic monuments that face the sun.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.