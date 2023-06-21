Satellite News

Stonehenge’s summer solstice orientation is seen in monuments all over the UK in amazing photos

Stone circles and ancient tombs dot much of the UK landscape. As the summer solstice reaches Stonehenge, photographer Josh Dury shares other Neolithic monuments that face the sun.

