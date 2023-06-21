Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA astronaut Leland Melvin talks Black history, education and dogs (exclusive)

Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 19:11

Retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin (with his 2 dogs) talked with Space.com about his latest course for kids, and the in-space educational event he once did celebrating Black history.

Related posts:

  1. EMS Founder Pippin Dies
  2. Nov. 19, 2005: Japan’s Hayabusa spacecraft makes 1st liftoff from an asteroid
  3. NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft reaches port in San Diego
  4. See the crescent moon have a close encounter with Mars tonight

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy