Swedish astronaut ‘fast-tracked’ to join crew of upcoming private Axiom Space mission
Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 00:11
A Swedish astronaut will take a seat on the Axiom-3 space mission, taking a commercial fast-track to the International Space Station to become a role-model for future astronauts and scientists.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.