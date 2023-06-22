Satellite News

‘Star Trek: Infinite’ lets gamers explore strange new worlds and wage epic space battles

The new “Star Trek: Infinite” game is coming to PC this fall, offering players a massive strategy experience between four major galactic factions in the Trek universe.

