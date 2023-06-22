‘Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 episode 2 is a well-written tribute to traditional ‘Trek’
Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 21:11
‘Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 episode 2 offers a classic courtroom story brought up to date in a thoroughly enthralling episode that frankly hits it out of the park.
