Kymeta granted new U.S. Patent for multi-beam capabilities
Submit on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 21:56
The United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded Kymeta Corporation a U.S. Patent for its multi-beam antenna configuration, enabling redundant, simultaneous, multi-orbit satellite connectivity.
