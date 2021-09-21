Satellite News

Kymeta granted new U.S. Patent for multi-beam capabilities

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded Kymeta Corporation a U.S. Patent for its multi-beam antenna configuration, enabling redundant, simultaneous, multi-orbit satellite connectivity.

