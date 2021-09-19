Submit on Sunday, September 19th, 2021 21:58

South Korea’s Institute for Defense Analyses managed to carry out successful firing tests of a solid-propellant engine for a new space launch vehicle recently, paving way for commercial launches of this type of rockets to start as early as in 2024, the defence ministry said.

Related posts:

AAS to upgrade Globalstar satellite operations and control centre

Boeing to demonstrate how Iridium can improve GPS

NASA’s new TDRS spacecraft pass system level reviews

MT Aerospace to supply 81 propellant tanks for Iridium NEXT