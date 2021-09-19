Satellite News

South Korea working on solid propellant engine

South Korea’s Institute for Defense Analyses managed to carry out successful firing tests of a solid-propellant engine for a new space launch vehicle recently, paving way for commercial launches of this type of rockets to start as early as in 2024, the defence ministry said.

