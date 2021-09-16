Northrop Grumman to develop LEO satellite payload for DARPA
The U.S Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Blackjack programme has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract for Phase 2 development of an advanced, software-defined positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) payload, with options to build units destined for space flight.
