Submit on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 21:51

The U.S Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Blackjack programme has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract for Phase 2 development of an advanced, software-defined positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) payload, with options to build units destined for space flight.

Related posts:

U.S., British Governments To Develop Comprehensive Satellite View of Antarctica

Hughes To Offer DSL Coverage Throughout USA

Compare Satellite TV Service – Dish Network and DirecTV

100,000-year-old story could explain why the Pleiades are called ‘Seven Sisters’