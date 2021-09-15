Submit on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 22:35

Spaceflight Inc. announced a cislunar rideshare mission: “GEO Pathfinder.” As a secondary payload on board Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 South Pole Mission, Spaceflight will execute rideshare deployments in trans-lunar orbit, low-lunar orbit and beyond to geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO).

