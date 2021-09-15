Spaceflight Inc. announces first lunar and GEO rideshare mission
Submit on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 22:35
Spaceflight Inc. announced a cislunar rideshare mission: “GEO Pathfinder.” As a secondary payload on board Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 South Pole Mission, Spaceflight will execute rideshare deployments in trans-lunar orbit, low-lunar orbit and beyond to geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO).
Related posts:
Soyuz TMA-03M on its way to ISS
Falcon 9 lifts off on CRS-3 mission
ULA, USAF sign Agreement to certify new Vulcan Centaur rocket
Aerojet Rocketdyne completes launch abort engine hot fire tests
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at 10:35 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.