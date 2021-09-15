Submit on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 22:35

OneWeb confirmed its successful launch of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This latest successful launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites, nearly half of OneWeb’s entire 648 LEO satellite fleet.

