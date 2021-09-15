Satellite News

Soyuz lifts off with more OneWeb satellites (part II)

OneWeb confirmed its successful launch of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This latest successful launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites, nearly half of OneWeb’s entire 648 LEO satellite fleet.

