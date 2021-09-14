Satellite News

Spire Global to acquire exactEarth

Tuesday, September 14th, 2021

Spire Global, Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which Spire will acquire exactEarth for approximately US$161.2 million (C$204.2 million) in cash and stock, which is approx. 9.1 times the company’s revenue over the last 12 months.

