Spire Global to acquire exactEarth
Submit on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 22:22
Spire Global, Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which Spire will acquire exactEarth for approximately US$161.2 million (C$204.2 million) in cash and stock, which is approx. 9.1 times the company’s revenue over the last 12 months.
